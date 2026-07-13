Kenya's Junior Starlets Earn Another Historic FIFA U17 World Cup Qualification

At a fully packed Nyayo National Stadium, Kenya's Junior Starlets have qualified for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup for the second time in history, after edging out South Africa 3-1 on Sunday evening.

The Kenyan girls pulled a remarkable second half performance, coming from a goal down to win by a comfortable margin, and a 5-1 aggregate victory.

This is the second time the Junior Starlets are qualifying for the World Cup, having done so in the 2024 edition staged in the Dominican Republic.

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The Kenyan girls had won the first leg 2-0 away last weekend and coach Mildred Cheche's girls only needed to avoid defeat in Nairobi to mark another historic run. They did so, with a capacity stadium backing their hunt.

"I am really delighted. I am happy for the girls, the technical bench and the whole country. The journey has not been easy but here we are again. All this is the fruit of hard work and belief. The girls wanted to do this from the start and you can see the joy on our faces," coach Cheche said after the game.

She was full of praise for the girls for the maturity they showed in the second half, especially after going down early, and South Africa threatening their two-goal advantage.

"The girls had some stage fright at the start and played with some fear. We went back to the dressing room at halftime and reminded them that we are playing at home and even if they had never played infront of this huge number of fans, we had to step up and get results at home and I am glad they responded well in the second half," she added.

The home girls found themselves behind after just five minutes into the game when Katlebo Malehana capitalized on a mistake at the back before beating the keeper one on one. With a one-goal deficit to hunt, pressure was on the Junior Starlets. However, they managed to hold on till half time.

After the break, the comeback was in full force as they played with more attacking intent. Gaudancia Makokha drew the game level in the 70th minute, heading the ball home after a dipping cross beat the keeper's jump.

Substitute Elizabeth Opiyo then completed the comeback, her introduction sparking chaos in the final third. Her quick feet in the box won Kenya a penalty in the 86th minute which Brenda Awuor tucked home with ease. Opiyo then completed the comeback with the third goal, a quick counter seeing Brenda Achieng feeding her the ball before beating the keeper.

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With only one win in their World Cup debut two years ago, coach Cheche is already looking at the future, setting lofty ambitions for their second appearance in Morocco.

"We now have to prepare well and focus on getting better results. We want to go past the group stages and I believe we have the ability to do it," she noted.