Zambia: TotalEnergies CAF Women's Afcon 2026 - Zambia Ready to Challenge for a First Continental Title

After finishing third in 2022 and falling short of expectations at the 2024 edition, Zambia head to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 determined to establish themselves among Africa's elite.

With one of the continent's most feared attacking units and new head coach Nora Häuptle at the helm, the Copper Queens will be aiming to lift the Women's AFCON trophy for the first time.

Nickname: Copper Queens

Appearances: 6

Last appearance: 2024

Best finish: Third place (2022)

FIFA Ranking: 64th

CAF Ranking: 4th

Head Coach: Nora Häuptle

Road to the Tournament

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As one of Africa's six highest-ranked teams in the FIFA Women's World Ranking, Zambia entered the qualifiers in the second round.

The Copper Queens comfortably overcame Namibia, winning 4-2 in the first leg in Soweto before completing the tie with a 3-0 victory in Ndola to seal a 7-2 aggregate triumph.

Racheal Kundananji starred throughout the tie, scoring a hat-trick in the opening leg before adding another goal in the return match as Zambia secured qualification in convincing fashion.

The Coach: Nora Häuptle

Nora Häuptle begins her first full TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON campaign as head coach of Zambia after taking charge of the Copper Queens in 2025.

The Swiss coach arrived with an impressive reputation, having previously led Ghana's women's national team and played a key role in their qualification for Morocco 2026.

A UEFA Pro Licence holder, Häuptle also holds a Master's degree in Sports Science from the University of Bern and has accumulated coaching experience in both Switzerland and Germany.

Her arrival has added further tactical structure to a Zambian side already blessed with attacking quality and growing international experience.

Player to Watch

Barbra Banda (Forward, 25)

Barbra Banda remains one of the biggest names in African women's football.

The Orlando Pride striker has established herself among the leading forwards in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and returns to international competition after recovering from a hip injury suffered late last year.

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Powerful, direct and clinical in front of goal, Banda will once again spearhead Zambia's attack as the Copper Queens pursue their first continental title.

Zambia at the Women's AFCON

Zambia have become one of the fastest-rising teams in African women's football.

Their breakthrough came in 2022 when they secured a historic third-place finish after defeating Nigeria in the bronze-medal match to claim their first Women's AFCON podium finish.

Although their 2024 campaign ended in the quarter-finals following defeat to eventual champions Nigeria, the Copper Queens have continued to establish themselves as one of the continent's leading sides.

Did You Know?

Forward Racheal Kundananji was one of only two players to score a hat-trick during the Women's AFCON 2026 qualifying campaign.

TotalEnerfgies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

Zambia arrive in Morocco determined to build on the progress they have made over recent years.

Preparation for the tournament has included international fixtures against South Korea, Brazil and Canada, providing valuable experience against top-level opposition. A draw against South Korea offered further encouragement ahead of the finals.

With Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji leading the attack, a new coaching team in place and a squad that has gained valuable experience at major tournaments, Zambia will be regarded as genuine contenders for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.