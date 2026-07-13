Mozambique: AfDB Calls for Creation of Drone Center

Maputo — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has proposed the creation of a Drone Center in Mozambique, which will be aimed at consolidating national capacity in the use of this technology for disaster risk management.

According to AfDB's representative in Mozambique, Rômulo Correa, speaking during a ceremony marking the graduation of drone pilots and the conclusion of the first disaster management project utilizing this technology, a drone center would also foster innovation across various development sectors.

"The center could position Mozambique as a regional leader in the application of drones for development and disaster risk management. Today, we are not celebrating a finish line, but rather a starting point to consolidate the national drone ecosystem, promote research and innovation, build skills, and expand the use of these technologies into areas such as agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, environmental management, and climate change adaptation", he said.

According to Correa, the initiative demonstrates the impact of cooperation between countries and institutions when focused on concrete solutions to protect lives, strengthen communities, and build resilience.

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He highlighted that, over the project's 15-month implementation period, nine drones, information systems, sensors, and advanced data collection and analysis technologies were provided, alongside the training of national professionals.

As part of the initiative, 30 Mozambican specialists were trained, 10 of whom are now qualified to train other technicians, ensuring the continued transfer of knowledge.

"Drones supported emergency operations, improved data collection, and contributed to a faster response for affected populations. Drones are not merely pieces of equipment. They are tools that help emergency teams arrive faster and act as eyes on the ground during critical situations," he stated.

For his part, Bok Kang, Ambassador of South Korea to Mozambique, said that the project demonstrates the importance of combining development cooperation with technology and accumulated expertise to address real-world challenges.

According to the diplomat, the initiative goes beyond the mere provision of equipment, it focuses on strengthening local capacity to ensure Mozambique to utilize the technology sustainably.

"Korean specialists worked alongside Mozambican technicians during the floods in Gaza province, where drones helped identify isolated communities, assess affected areas, and provide real-time information to emergency teams. The project's completion should mark the beginning of broader cooperation, including new initiatives in the fields of technological innovation and climate resilience", he said.

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The initiative was carried out by the government in partnership with the national institutions linked to risk management and meteorology, as well as the AfDB, the South Korean government, and Busan Technopark.