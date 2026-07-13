Nigeria: President Tinubu's Message to Professor Wole Soyinka On His 92nd Birthday

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Today, I celebrate a global icon and our nation's literary star, Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka, on his 92nd birthday, July 13.

Exceptional individuals like Professor Soyinka do not come often in a generation--men who illuminate the paths for humanity to follow across diverse endeavours, who are not afraid to go against convention, and who do not let the man die in the face of oppression and injustice.

I congratulate this globally celebrated playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, actor, singer, composer, documentarian, and irrepressible advocate of good governance.

I recall his winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986, becoming the first African to win the Prize in that category, as well as many other reputable awards, such as the Benson Medal from the Royal Society of Literature; the Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award; the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award (Lifetime Achievement); and the Europe Theatre Prize (Special Prize).

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I also recall Professor Soyinka's valiant struggle against military dictatorship for decades, and his efforts in the June 12 struggle, for which we were both in the trenches.

Today, I salute one of our nation's living repositories of history, knowledge, and courage. That he is with us is a gift we will always treasure. I thank him for his undying faith in the Nigerian project and wise counsel.

As he marks this birthday, I join the world in celebrating his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists, as well as his sacrifices for our nation. I wish "Kongi" many more years in excellent health.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

July 12, 2026