South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Condemns Foreign Nationals for Brandishing Weapons Against South African Traders

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Small Business, Ms Masefako Dikgale, has condemned Somali traders for brandishing of weapons in Bellville, Cape Town.

Ms Dikgale said such scenes, which have been circulating on social media, create a bad impression, particularly for individuals who are seeking to remain in South Africa. She called on law enforcement to deal decisively with any wrongdoing.

The videos on social media show people, who are believed to be Somalian nationals, obstructing South African traders from putting up stalls and trading in and around Bellville.

Ms Dikgale said such behaviour is provocative and should be dealt with swiftly, as tensions could escalate at a time when anger against illegal immigration is running high in South Africa.