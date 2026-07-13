South Africa: Media Statement - Justice Committee Chairperson Welcomes Launch of Idac Ombud Office

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has welcomed the official launch of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Ombud Office by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, in Pretoria today.

Mr Nqola also noted and welcomed the appointment of the retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga as the head of the newly established office. Judge Raulinga is a distinguished jurist with decades of experience in South Africa's justice system. He served with distinction on the High Court bench and is widely respected for his commitment to justice, accountability and the rule of law.

The Ombud Office serves as an independent oversight mechanism mandated to investigate complaints relating to violations of rights, improper conduct, or obstruction in the exercise of the powers, duties and functions of officials within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

Mr Nqola said the official launch of the IDAC Ombud Office is one of the worthwhile fruits of South Africa's democracy. "The establishment of this Office marks a historical and remarkable step in solidifying the constitutional shield of protection against all forms of violations of human rights," said Mr Nqola.

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Mr Nqola called on the department to upscale its communication strategies to inform South Africans about the Office and its role. "The department and all the relevant structures must ensure that the Office is known and accessible to the South African public. If the people don't know about it, its existence will be meaningless," he said.