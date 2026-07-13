Rwanda: Kagame in Doha to Pay Respects to Qatar's Former Emir

President Paul Kagame arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, July 13, to pay his respects following the death of former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad, who served as Qatar's Emir from 1995 to 2013, died on Sunday at the age of 74.

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Kagame and his delegation were received upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Qatar's Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani and Rwanda's Ambassador to Qatar, Igor Marara.

The President also met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday and offered his condolences on the passing of the Father Emir.

On Sunday, Kagame had sent his tributes to Sheikh Hamad, saying he will be remembered as a visionary leader who transformed Qatar into remarkable nation.

"At this difficult time, the people of Rwanda and I stand with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and our Qatari brothers and sisters," he wrote.

Qatar announced a four-day period of public mourning starting Monday, with work suspended at government agencies and public bodies and flags to be lowered to half-mast.