Rwanda: New Awards Launched to Honour Rwandan Sporting Icons

Sport is often defined by medals, trophies and records. But the newly launched Rwanda Annual Sports Awards (RASA) aim to look beyond victories, recognising individuals whose lifelong dedication has helped shape Rwanda's sporting landscape and inspire future generations.

Bringing together athletes, coaches, federations, administrators and corporate partners, the inaugural awards ceremony, held at the Kigali Convention Centre on Friday, July 10, celebrated not only outstanding performances over the past year but also the enduring contributions of the pioneers who laid the foundations for Rwandan sport.

Launching the initiative, RASA organiser Yvan Rwema described the awards as far more than an annual celebration of sporting success.

"Beyond sport, this is a platform to build a legacy, develop young talent, create pathways, honour excellence and legends, and bring the sporting community together around achievement. Champions are made not only on the field but also in the hearts of those they inspire."

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The evening recognised current excellence while paying tribute to figures whose influence has spanned decades.

Among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award was Longin Rudasingwa, one of Rwanda's most respected football figures.

A former national team coach, Rudasingwa guided Rwanda through some of its most significant moments in the late 1990s and early 2000s, helping lay the foundations for the country's modern football development.

Another Lifetime Achievement Award went to Prof. Alexandre Lyambabaje, whose contribution to volleyball has stretched across more than three decades.

Beyond his distinguished career in academia and public service, Lyambabaje has remained deeply committed to the growth of volleyball in Rwanda, both as a former national team player and a long-serving administrator.

Receiving the award, the 66-year-old said his greatest joy was seeing young people embrace sport.

"For me, it is a great pleasure to see young people attending these kinds of events. I hope we can help them see sport as a very important part of their lives."

Lyambabaje said he hopes future generations will view sport not merely as competition but as a lifelong companion.

"Sport gives you good physical health, good mental health and can also contribute to good financial health. When you combine those three things, life becomes much easier."

Reflecting on his playing days, he was reluctant to focus on personal achievements.

"Volleyball is the ultimate team sport. It is never about one person. Sometimes you don't even touch the ball, but you support your teammates so the team can win."

Still, one moment remains especially memorable: representing Rwanda at the World University Games in Edmonton, Canada.

"That was the peak of my volleyball career. We also won gold medals in regional competitions. Those are memories you never forget."

Yet when asked how he hopes to be remembered, Lyambabaje steered the conversation away from medals and titles.

Having served as a professor, cabinet minister, university leader and sports administrator, he said his greatest legacy lies in empowering others.

"I hope my students use their knowledge well. I want young people to believe they can follow their own path and reach even higher positions."

His passion for nurturing future generations extends beyond formal institutions. At his home, he has built a volleyball court where young players regularly train.

"It makes me happy to see young people come and play. I want to pass on my love for the sport."

His advice to aspiring athletes was equally straightforward.

"Don't focus only on the money that sport can bring. Sport is much more than that. It teaches friendship, teamwork and discipline--values that stay with you for life."

He also called for greater investment in young athletes through scholarships and programmes that enable them to pursue both education and sport.

The importance of recognising pioneers was echoed by State Minister for Sports Ngarambe Rwego, who praised the RASA initiative for celebrating individuals whose contributions continue to shape Rwanda's sporting landscape.

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He also thanked the award recipients for sharing stories that inspire younger generations to dream bigger.

Sports leaders and private sector stakeholders also welcomed the initiative.

Rwanda Premier League CEO Jules Karangwa said the awards complement the country's wider efforts to professionalise and develop sport.

"This RASA initiative adds to the many efforts already being made to support the journey of developing sport in Rwanda."

For Joseline Umulisa, founder and head coach of the Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation, recognising former athletes and sports administrators was long overdue.

"This initiative was greatly needed. The time had come for society to remember our sporting icons, recognise their contribution and continue giving them the motivation to keep developing our sport."

As Rwanda continues investing in both elite performance and grassroots development, the inaugural RASA demonstrated that sporting greatness is measured not only by victories and records, but also by the lasting legacy left on future generations.