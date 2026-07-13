Tanzania: BMH Clinic Treats 28,000 in First Year

Dodoma — BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital's (BMH) Royal, International Patients and Master Health Checkup Clinic has treated more than 28,000 patients, including over 200 international clients, within its first year of operation.

The milestone reinforces Tanzania's growing reputation as an emerging destination for specialised healthcare and medical tourism, with the clinic providing fast, private and comprehensive specialist services for VIPs, international patients and people seeking preventive health screening.

The high-end clinic, which marks its first anniversary on Saturday, was established to provide fast, private and comprehensive specialist healthcare services for VIPs, international patients and people seeking preventive health screening.

Speaking during the anniversary celebrations, BMH Executive Director, Prof Abel Makubi, said the clinic has transformed specialised healthcare delivery by enabling patients to access multiple services under one roof within a short time.

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"This is the first clinic of its kind to offer comprehensive specialist consultations, diagnostic investigations and treatment within a very short time while ensuring privacy and convenience for patients," Prof Makubi said.

He said patients are attended to by specialist doctors within 15 minutes of arrival, with laboratory tests, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy and payment services all available at the same facility to minimise waiting time.

"Our local and international clients receive world-class specialist care in a comfortable environment. The goal is to eliminate unnecessary delays while ensuring patients receive quality healthcare in the shortest possible time," he said.

Prof Makubi said the clinic is part of the hospital's broader strategy to support the government's efforts to position Tanzania as a regional hub for specialised healthcare and medical tourism.

The Royal, International Patients and Master Health Check-up Clinic was officially launched on July 10, 2025 by the former Minister for Health, the late Jenista Mhagama.

Head of the clinic, Dr Saguda Nilla, said demand for the facility's services has continued to grow, with more than 28,000 patients treated during its first year.

She said more than 200 patients travelled from outside Tanzania to receive specialised treatment, while over 300 people underwent comprehensive health screening despite showing no symptoms of illness.

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"The growing number of local and international clients reflects increasing confidence in the quality of specialised healthcare offered at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital," Dr Nilla said.

Some clients commended the clinic for its efficiency and quality of care. Ms Sara Lenday from Iringa said she travelled with her mother for specialist cardiac treatment and managed to return home the same day because of the prompt service.

"The services were fast and well-coordinated. We travelled from Iringa, received treatment and returned home on the same day," she said.