Malawi: Court Resumes Hearing in Victoria Bobe Murder Trial

The High Court in Blantyre has resumed proceedings in the murder trial of Dr Victoria Bobe, following Friday's session, which was dominated by the cross-examination of the prosecution's third witness, Assistant Superintendent of Police Christopher Pangeti, the lead investigating officer.

Pangeti told the court that investigators linked the accused persons to the murder through what he described as their alleged modus operandi.

He testified that the third accused voluntarily confessed to taking part in the incident at Dr Bobe's residence in Chigumula Township and subsequently implicated the other accused.

The investigating officer also presented a video recording which the prosecution says shows the accused reconstructing the events, including how they allegedly arrived at the residence and the role each person played during the attack.

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However, the court rejected the prosecution's application for a crime scene visit, instead directing the State to produce a transcript of the video before the defence could proceed with cross-examination.

During Friday's hearing, defence lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta vigorously challenged the authenticity and admissibility of the video evidence.

At several points, presiding Judge Ruth Chinangwa intervened to maintain order in the courtroom as exchanges between the prosecution and defence became heated. Lead State prosecutor Abdul Limbe, representing the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), assisted by Rodney Mkweza and Susan Masiku, urged the defence not to take the proceedings personally.

Pangeti further testified that police investigations indicate that one of the accused, Rafic Hassan, allegedly fired the fatal shot that killed Dr Bobe.

Members of Dr Bobe's family, who were present throughout the proceedings, were visibly emotional as the hearing continued.

The trial resumes with the defence expected to continue cross-examining the lead investigator.