South Africa: Public Law and the Future of Constitutional Democracy

10 July 2026
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The 2026 Public Law Conference held at the University of Cape Town (UCT) from 1 to 4 July delved into topics such as the future of the separation of powers, the impact of populism and nationalism on democratic institutions, the regulation of executive authority, and the implications of technological change. On day one of the conference, attendees were addressed by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya of South Africa's Constitutional Court, who remarked: "Public trust in the judiciary is at low ebb and continues to decline - not just in South Africa and the African continent, but globally. The conversation about the role of a judiciary and its leadership, governed by a transformative Constitution, has never been more urgent."

Read the original article on UCT.

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