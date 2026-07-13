Algeria: Independence Day - President Tebboune Receives Congratulations From Kings, Heads of Fraternal, Friendly States

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday received congratulations from monarchs and heads of several fraternal and friendly states on the 64th anniversary of independence and the restoration of national sovereignty.

The President of the Republic received a congratulatory message from his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, congratulating him and the Algerian people on the 64th anniversary of independence and the restoration of national sovereignty, wishing "continued success for the President of the Republic in pursuing the path of construction and development, and further progress and prosperity for the Algerian people."

The President of the Republic also received a similar message from his brother, Mohamed Younes Al-Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council, in which he affirmed "his readiness to work towards strengthening and developing the historical relations between Libya and Algeria in various fields, in a way that achieves the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples."

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, crown Prince of the brotherly State of Kuwait, expressed in a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic his "best wishes for continued health, well-being, and lasting success," wishing Algeria and its people "continued goodness, progress, and prosperity."

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For his part, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, conveyed his "warmest congratulations on this historic day, a symbol of national sovereignty and unity of the Algerian people," commending "the President of the Republic's sincere efforts in leading the country towards achieving new successes and fulfilling noble objectives."

He also stressed that Algeria is considered "a reliable partner in the Arab world."

The President of the Republic also received a congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, who expressed, in his name and on behalf of the Finnish people, his "warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity for Algeria and its people."

The President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, congratulated the President of the Republic and the Algerian people, on her own behalf and on behalf of the Indian government and people, stressing that Algeria and India "share close historical relations, founded on friendship and joint cooperation," expressing her country's wish to "continue developing and strengthening relations between the two countries."

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The President of the Republic also received a congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani, who expressed "warmest congratulations and best wishes for happiness and prosperity," voicing "his happiness with the excellent level of relations of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation between Niger and Algeria."

President Tebboune also received a congratulatory message from his brother, Marshal Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the sisterly Republic of Chad, congratulating him in his name and on behalf of the Chadian government and people, and affirming that "this historic day is a day of victory for the Algerian people over colonialism after a heroic struggle for freedom, justice, and sovereignty," while also praising "the relations of brotherhood and cooperation between Algeria and Chad."

Similarly, the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, extended his sincerest congratulations to the President of the Republic and the Algerian people, expressing, in his name and on behalf of the people of Cabo Verde, "his most sincere congratulations on this important historical occasion," and affirming "his readiness to continue enhancing the relations of brotherhood, cooperation, and solidarity between the two countries."

The President of the Republic also received a congratulatory message from the leaders of the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, José Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo Zambrana, who expressed "Nicaragua's profound appreciation for the sacrifices of the Algerian people during their revolution, which has become a global symbol of resistance, sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, and enduring solidarity with the just causes of peoples."