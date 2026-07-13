Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Drawing Up of Comprehensive, Effective Action Plan to Develop Algerian Tourism

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, instructed the Minister of Tourism to draw up a comprehensive and effective action plan for developing Algerian tourism and promoting domestic tourism, a Council of Ministers statement said.

Subsequent to a briefing on the tourist season, "the President of the Republic instructed the Minister of Tourism to draw up a comprehensive and effective action plan for developing Algerian tourism and promoting domestic tourism for the benefit of Algerian families, particularly coastal tourism, with a focus on training and specialization in the tourism sector, whether coastal, mountain, or desert.

This comes as Algeria has adopted, in recent years, a set of facilitation measures, most notably the possibility of obtaining a visa directly upon arrival at airports in the south of the country, without any obstacles," the statement noted.

Similarly, President Tebboune called for "the use of all the tourism potential that our country holds, through coordination and cooperation that helps promote Algeria's cultural and civilizational diversity and richness."