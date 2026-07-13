Somalia: South West State Leader Launches Construction of Presidential Mosque in Baidoa

Baidoa — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe) on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a mosque to be built within the presidential palace compound in Baidoa, officials said.

The mosque is intended to serve government leaders, presidential staff and visitors to the South West State presidency, according to the regional administration.

Officials said the project forms part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure at the presidential complex while promoting public services and strengthening Islamic values.

Speaking at the ceremony, Madoobe said the mosque reflected his administration's commitment to encouraging worship, fostering social unity and developing public facilities that serve the community.

The event was attended by the newly appointed Minister of Information, Nur Siidow Baaba, who previously served as minister of religious affairs, and the new Minister of Religious Affairs, Adan Macalin Abdirahman.

The two ministers welcomed the project, expressing hope that the mosque would become a centre for worship, public awareness and community cohesion, the regional administration said.