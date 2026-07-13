Somalia: Somali Army Says Airstrikes Kill 26 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Middle Shabelle

Mogadishu — Somalia's army, backed by international partners, carried out airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab positions in the Middle Shabelle region, killing 26 militants and destroying military equipment, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes hit Al-Shabaab positions in the areas of Cadow Jilib, Gayfo and Qordheere.

The ministry said 26 members of the Islamist militant group were killed during the operation. It added that a military transport vehicle and a fuel tanker used by the group to support its operations and attacks were destroyed.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts by the Somali National Army and its international partners to target Al-Shabaab leaders and fighters and weaken the group's operational capabilities, the ministry said.

The ministry thanked Somalia's international partners for their continued support in counterterrorism operations, saying the cooperation had played an important role in strengthening the country's security.

It added that the Somali armed forces would continue operations against Al-Shabaab until the group no longer posed a threat to the Somali people.

AFP could not independently verify the casualty figures or the details of the operation.