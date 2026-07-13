Somalia, Pakistan Discuss Expanding Human Rights Cooperation

Islamabad — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, held talks with Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, in Islamabad on Sunday, as the two countries explored ways to strengthen cooperation on human rights and institutional development.

The meeting formed part of Somalia's broader efforts to deepen international partnerships and advance diplomacy focused on human rights and social welfare, according to the Somali government.

The ministers discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the promotion and protection of human rights, including exchanging expertise, strengthening government institutions and enhancing the capacity to implement policies and programmes related to human rights.

They also underscored the importance of closer collaboration in technical training, research, institutional capacity building and coordination on regional and international human rights issues.

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Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening ties between their ministries and pursuing practical initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of both countries.

Al-Makhzoumi thanked the Pakistani government for its warm hospitality and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to promoting human rights through cooperation with international partners to build a society founded on justice, equality and respect for human dignity.

Somalia's ambassador to Pakistan, Sheikh Noor, and officials from the Somali embassy accompanied the minister during her meetings in Islamabad.