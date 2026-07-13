South Africa: Precarious Accountability - Power, Protection and the Whistleblowing Ecosystem

13 July 2026
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lerato Maloka

Precarious Accountability: Power, Protection and the Whistleblowing Ecosystem examines the realities whistleblowers face and the systemic weaknesses that continue to undermine their protection. Drawing on evidence from South Africa's accountability landscape, the report explores the relationship between power, vulnerability, and the institutions responsible for safeguarding those who expose wrongdoing.

A key contribution of the research is its focus on the significant financial and psychosocial costs borne not only by whistleblowers, but also by their families. The report argues that protection cannot be viewed solely as a legal issue; it requires a functioning ecosystem involving employers, oversight bodies, law enforcement agencies, civil society, policymakers, and communities.

The findings reveal a fragmented and reactive protection framework that leaves many whistleblowers vulnerable when they need support most. To strengthen accountability and build a more effective protection ecosystem, the report sets out a series of practical reforms and identifies priority areas for future research.

Read the full report here.

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