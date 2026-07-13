Chad: President Tasks Attaf to Head Committee Monitoring Cooperation Projects With Niger, Chad

13 July 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By Council of Ministers

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during a Council of Ministers meeting he chaired on Sunday, instructed Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf to oversee a sectoral committee to monitor the progress of bilateral cooperation agreements concluded with the brotherly countries of Niger and Chad, a Council of Ministers statement said.

The statement emphasized that regarding the follow-up on the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements concluded with the brotherly countries of Niger and Chad, the President of the Republic stressed "the utmost importance Algeria attaches to advancing the various projects agreed upon for implementation at the earliest possible date, notably in the field of electric power generation, for the benefit of the citizens of the two brotherly countries."

President Tebboune noted that this commitment "stems from a shared will to cooperate in establishing a solid economic foundation that contributes to creating robust development and genuine investment serving the common interests of Algeria, Niger, Chad, and the region as a whole, within an integrated vision."

The President of the Republic further tasked Minister Attaf with overseeing a sectoral committee responsible for "monitoring progress on the ground in implementing the various cooperation projects agreed upon with the two brotherly countries within the set deadlines."

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