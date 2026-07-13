Nigeria: Rulaac Calls for Investigation Into Complaints Arising From Enugu North By-Election

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has called for an independent investigation into complaints arising from the June 20, 2026, Enugu North Senatorial District by-election.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, the organisation urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force, the Enugu State Government and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine issues raised by some participants in the election.

RULAAC said it received complaints from some members of the PDP regarding their experiences before and during the by-election.

The organisation noted that it had not independently verified the claims and stressed the need for a fair, impartial and transparent review of the issues raised.

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RULAAC urged the PDP leadership to engage with those who submitted the complaints and establish the facts.

It also called on the Police and other security agencies to review any complaints brought before them and continue to discharge their responsibilities professionally and impartially.

The group further urged INEC to consider concerns raised by stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen the electoral process, while encouraging the Enugu State Government to continue promoting an environment where citizens can participate freely in democratic activities.

RULAAC also appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to monitor the situation, document any verified cases within its mandate and make recommendations where necessary.

According to the organisation, any individual found to have acted unlawfully after due investigation should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Nwanguma said strengthening accountability in the electoral process is essential to deepening democracy and enhancing public confidence in elections.

He reiterated RULAAC's commitment to promoting the rule of law, accountability and the protection of the rights of all Nigerians.