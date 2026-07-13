Africa: Poverty Has Greater Impact On Brain Ageing Than Cancer, Study

Nairobi — Poverty may have a greater influence on healthy brain ageing than a cancer diagnosis, according to a new study by the Aga Khan University Brain and Mind Institute (AKU-BMI), highlighting the role of socioeconomic conditions in shaping long-term cognitive health.

The three-year Brain Resilience Kenya (BRK) study tracked 404 Kenyan adults aged 35 years and above to examine how biological, psychological, social and environmental factors affect healthy ageing and the risk of frailty and dementia.

Researchers used brain imaging, cognitive assessments, blood-based biomarkers and community engagement to investigate why some people maintain healthy brain function despite adversity and identify factors that promote resilience.

The findings indicate that lifelong experiences--including childhood conditions, education, cardiovascular health, social support and economic wellbeing--play a significant role in determining brain health in later life.

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The results were presented during a community dissemination workshop and health fair supported by Dartmouth University, bringing together study participants, community health promoters and researchers.

Professor Zul Merali, Founding Director of the Brain and Mind Institute at Aga Khan University, said the research shifts attention beyond disease to the factors that help people remain mentally healthy throughout life.

"This study reminds us that resilience is not something we are simply born with. It can be nurtured by families, strengthened by communities, supported by health systems and encouraged through public policy."

The research also explored the relationship between cancer, its treatment and cognitive health.

According to the study, people diagnosed with cancer demonstrated greater brain resilience than their caregivers, suggesting that social support and broader life circumstances significantly influence cognitive outcomes.

Professor Mansoor Saleh, Co-Principal Investigator and Director of the Cancer Centre at Aga Khan University Hospital, said cancer care should take a broader approach that addresses patients' overall wellbeing.

"Alongside treating cancer, we must support patients' overall wellbeing by promoting heart health, mental wellbeing and strong social support to help improve quality of life and healthy ageing."

Co-Principal Investigator Dr. Karen Blackmon said combining advanced brain imaging with participants' lived experiences provided a more complete understanding of how resilience develops.

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The researchers concluded that healthy brain ageing is shaped by experiences accumulated over a lifetime rather than by a single illness or event.

They said investments in nutrition, education, cardiovascular health, supportive relationships and safer communities could help more people maintain cognitive health as they grow older.