Tanzania: Dubai Deepens Tourism Ties With Tanzania As It Lures More Tanzanian Traders

Dar es Salaam — DUBAI has announced a move to deepen its tourism and travel trade partnership with Tanzania as it steps up efforts to attract more Tanzanian visitors through closer collaboration with tour operators, travel agents, airlines and the media.

Speaking during a tourism roadshow in Dar es Salaam, Assistant Manager for International Operations at the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), under the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Khalaf Alaleeli, underscored the significance of Tanzania to Dubai.

He said Tanzania has become an important market for Dubai because of its growing outbound travel demand and long-standing trade and cultural ties with the United Arab Emirates.

"This year's roadshow is an opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with the Tanzanian travel trade. We want to showcase how Dubai continues to welcome visitors with a wide choice of experiences across different budgets, interests and travel styles, "said Mr Alaleeli.

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He said Dubai is working closely with Tanzanian tour operators, travel agents and airlines to equip them with up-to-date destination knowledge and enable them to develop attractive travel packages for families, business travelers, young professionals, groups and shoppers.

Mr Alaleeli said that strong air connectivity continues to support travel between the two destinations, with 33 direct flights operating every week from Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to Dubai.

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According to him, Africa contributed about 897,000 visitors to Dubai in 2025, accounting for five per cent of the emirate's total international arrivals, while Tanzania remains one of the priority markets for future growth.

He said Tanzanian travellers are increasingly looking for destinations that offer value for money, authentic cultural experiences, family-friendly attractions and shopping opportunities.

To meet this demand, he said Dubai is introducing new attractions in 2026, but also the city will also continue hosting major international events such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge, while offering a diverse culinary scene ranging from affordable dining to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Mr Alaleeli also reassured Tanzanian travellers that Dubai remains a safe and welcoming destination despite regional geopolitical tensions.

"In 2025, Dubai welcomed 19.59 million international visitors, reflecting continued confidence in the destination. The city remains safe, stable and open, with hotels, attractions, transport and other tourism services operating normally," he said.

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He expressed Dubai's readiness to collaborate with Tanzania in developing the tourism sector by strengthening the leisure industry and fostering closer cooperation.

He said this partnership will enable Tanzania to benefit from Dubai;s extensive experience in tourism development, as well as its network of travel agents. Through strong partnerships, both sides can enrich one another and contribute to the growth and success of Tanzania's tourism industry.

Beyond leisure tourism, he said Dubai is positioning itself as a gateway for trade, investment and business, providing Tanzanian entrepreneurs and business travellers with opportunities to access regional and global markets while combining business trips with leisure experiences.

He encouraged Tanzanians to consider Dubai for family holidays, business travel, shopping, stopovers and short leisure breaks, saying the city offers world-class hospitality and experiences suitable for visitors across different budgets.