Malawi: Unmonitored Tanzanian Ship At Monkey Bay a 'Security Risk - MP Malango

An MP has demanded that Malawi's security minister give a full account to parliament of how a Tanzanian ship entered Monkey Bay without being detected by maritime authorities, warning that the episode exposes significant gaps in the country's border security.

Joshua Malango, the MP for Dedza Kasina, told the National Assembly that he wished the minister responsible for security to appear before the House to explain the circumstances surrounding the vessel's arrival, and to allow MPs the opportunity to question him on the matter.

The ship, which is understood to have been carrying a cargo of coal, arrived at the port of Monkey Bay and is reported to have caused unease among those present after it transpired that maritime traffic officials had no record of its entry into Malawian waters.

Malango said the incident posed a risk to national security and that parliament, in its scrutiny role, was entitled to a detailed explanation of what had occurred.

MPs, he argued, could not be expected to carry out effective oversight of government without being properly informed.

He said he had followed the guidance of the Speaker in raising the issue, having been advised to submit it as a question under Standing Order 69, the provision governing matters of urgency requiring an expedited response.

Malango added that he hoped to be granted a further opportunity in the House for the security minister to respond formally to his question.