Malawi: Seating Chart 'Coup' Rocks DPP As Chaponda Makes Way for Roza

14 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta,

It was meant to be just another dull day of parliamentary business. Instead, Malawi's ruling party found itself a laughing stock -- all because of where its MPs were told to sit.

The Democratic Progressive Party was left red-faced on Monday after an eagle-eyed opposition backbencher noticed that veteran foreign affairs minister George Chaponda had been unceremoniously bumped from his long-held front bench throne -- seat number two -- and shoved nine places down the row.

His replacement? Agriculture Minister Roza Mbilizi, seen by many as the party's rising star.

The switch might have gone unnoticed by anyone outside the Clerk's office. But Lilongwe Nyanja MP Steven Baba Malondera wasn't about to let it slide.

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Rising to his feet after a vote on an unrelated committee, the mischievous MP demanded to know, with a barely-concealed grin, whether it was really "in order" for one of the party's most senior figures to be exiled to seat nine.

The chamber erupted. MPs howled with laughter as the penny dropped -- this was no accident of protocol. This was a power struggle, playing out in real time, for all of Malawi to see.

Malondera spelled it out for the House: Mbilizi, the party's golden girl, promoted to the second seat, while Chaponda -- cast by onlookers as the old guard being quietly shunted aside -- was pushed down the row.

He linked the whole affair to a looming battle over who takes the DPP into the 2030 election: the party's grandees, or a newer breed of ambitious pretenders.

Furious DPP chiefs tried to shut the row down.

Leader of the House Jappie Mhango scolded MPs for wasting precious parliamentary time on "petty issues" -- before bizarrely warning members not to turn up to the chamber drunk.

He insisted the jibe wasn't aimed at anyone in particular. Nobody was convinced.

But by then the damage was done. What should have been a routine Monday sitting instead exposed the brutal reality simmering beneath the surface of Malawi's ruling party -- a succession battle so raw that even the furniture can't keep a secret.

Insiders say the real fireworks are yet to come.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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