Botswana: Trio Pledges Stronger Anti-Corruption Fight

Victoria Falls — Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe have reaffirmed their commitment to fight corruption and strengthening regional frameworks on governance and security.

Speaking at the African Anti-Corruption Day commemoration in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on Saturday the Minister for State President, Defence and Security Mr

Moeti Mohwasa said effective anti- corruption efforts began with political will through strengthening institutions, safeguarding resources and agreements signed.

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He stated that African economies were becoming increasingly inter-connected hence corruption had evolved in equal measure.

"Corruption has become more complex, more transactional and more technologically enabled undermining public trust, weakening institutions and threatening sustainable development," said Minister Mohwasa.

He explained that commemoration was a testament between the DCEC of Botswana and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission signing an MOU in 2019 aimed to strengthen information and intelligence sharing, build institutional capacity, exchange best practices, support joint investigations, enhance asset tracing and recovery, and combat illicit financial flows.

The minister stressed that it was imperative for African nations to give practical effect to the AU convention on preventing and combating corruption and the UN convention against corruption for they promoted integrity and accountability.

Zimbabwe Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Richard Moyo, said it was essential for Africa to take a systematic approach to combating corruption.

He said the theme: Scaling up the promotion of integrity and Anti-Corruption actions across Africa, was a call to African nations to promote core values being honesty, accountability and integrity.

Mr Moyo said governments ought to practice good governance, transparency and fair distribution of resources and stop misuse of public funds.

Moreover, he said there was need to build frameworks across both public and private sector that would cultivate grounds for reporting corruption.

A solidarity message from Anti-corruption Commission in Zambia read that the commission appreciated the joint commemoration intended to safeguard Africa's future.

It stated that fighting corruption must be a cornerstone of every nation because corruption weakened institutions and markets, eroded structures and depleted resources.

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The commission expressed their commitment to regional unity in fighting corruption and regional integration across sectors.

BOPA