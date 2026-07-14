Liberia: Cocoa Farmers Ask Govt to Push Proposed Park Behind

GAYE TOWN - Cocoa farmers in Grand Gedeh County have requested that boundaries between the Kwa Proposed Protected Area and their communities be extended.

The communities lie between 3.8 and 19 kilometers from Kwa, which covers 172,200 hectares across Grand Gedeh, River Cess and Sinoe. However, they want the boundary lines to be 10 kilometers further away so they can access more farmlands.

By Esau J. Farr, with The DayLight

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"We can guarantee you that when this boundary line is passed, you don't need to pay people to protect the park. We ourselves will protect the forest," said Abednego Zweh, Chairman of Grand Gedeh's farmers. Zweh spoke at a recent meeting to resolve a dispute with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and partners in Gaye Town, Gbarzon District.

"If our request is not honored by the President, we will still appeal," he added.

The meeting was part of an investigation President Joseph Boakai ordered last month following the farmers' appeal for his intervention.

In their letter to President Boakai, the farmers claimed that they did not consent to the proposed park's boundaries. They accused authorities of abusing their rights, allegations authorities deny.

FDA boss, lawmakers from Grand Gedeh and other stakeholders. The DayLight/Esau J. Farr

The farmers said they participated in meetings, but were unaware of any boundary arrangements.

Clement Tweh, the program manager of Wild Chimpanzee Foundation--an NGO that works with the FDA to establish Kwa--dismissed those claims. Tweh said the farmers signed consent and boundary documents.

"We don't want a handful of individuals who have farms and are not the actual representatives of the communities to benefit, rather than the entire community," said Tweh. The DayLight independently reviewed the documents to verify his claims.

'Let the boundaries remain'

Interestingly, a group of concerned youths of Gbarzon District disagreed with the farmers. Led by Leo Wilson Jahyee, the youths carried placards, brandishing inscriptions: "Let the boundaries remain," "We need reserved forests for our children," and "Enough is enough."

"We believe that forests should be managed, be cared for and the boundary line should remain," Jahyee said.

The group accused the farmers of wanting to expand their cocoa farms with the help of Burkinabe migrants they host. Several of the farmers The DayLight interviewed had at least two Burkinabe migrants. About 140,000 Burkinabe migrants are in Grand Gedeh and River Gee, according to the Liberia Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

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Members of the concerned youths of Gbao District at the Gaye Town meeting. The DayLight/Esau J. Farr

Cocoa farming is fast depleting Grand Gedeh's forest. Local farmers have encroached on logging concessions, community forests, and the proposed park. From 2002 to last year, Gbarzon lost 46,000 hectares, or 14 percent of its primary forest, according to the Global Forest Watch, an app that tracks deforestation.

Following presentations from the opposing sides, the FDA Managing Director Rudolph Merab told locals they would hear from him following a meeting with President Boakai.

"I could have concluded [this matter] right now and made a decision, but unfortunately, I cannot do that because you have also written the President," said Merab. "I cannot make a decision without consulting him."

At the end of the meeting, the farmers agreed not to extend their farms until they hear from the FDA. Meanwhile, the regulator has mandated forest rangers to halt all operations in the disputed areas, pending the President's decision.

This story first appeared in The DayLight, and now here as part of an editorial collaboration.