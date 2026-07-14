Namibia: Health Ministry Engages Public On Nuclear Bill

Keetmanshoop — A team from the Ministry of Health and Social Services recently held a stakeholder consultation meeting to seek input and recommendations on the enactment of the Draft Nuclear Bill.

Earlier this week, New Era quoted President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as declaring that nuclear energy "has to come to Namibia".

In the article, she said the country is finalising a nuclear energy policy and conducting research that will eventually enable it to generate electricity from its own uranium resources.

Namibia is the third-largest primary producer of uranium globally.

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Leading the delegation, deputy director of the ministerial National Radiation Protection Authority Joseph Eiman said the objectives of the Bill strengthen the nuclear regulatory infrastructure, ensuring the effective independence of the nuclear regulatory authority and providing for the creation of an institute to develop the nuclear industry, including the nuclear institute, its board and any other institution that may be necessary to advance the interests of the sector.

In terms of the benefits of nuclear energy, he outlined the use of electromagnetic radiation, including X-rays and gamma rays, for diagnosing and treating diseases; the use of isotopes to map the origin, flow and dynamics of groundwater, as well as to trace environmental pollution; and the use of gamma rays to enhance crop yields and to support seawater desalination.

"In order to carry out a feasibility study for the construction of a nuclear energy power station, the country will need technical expertise and funding from outside partners based on what they will ask in return and also as to when they will relinquish the ownership of such a project to Namibia," Eiman stated.

In his remarks, //Kharas regional governor Dawid Gertze argued that, although nuclear energy in its own space has its benefits, it also presents its challenges.

"Nuclear development is an inevitable reality that cannot be ignored," he added.

Gertze noted that, in light of discussions about natural resource mobilisation, green energy and related topics, it should be taken into account that nuclear energy is also part of these developments.

When probed by this publication, Karasburg town councillor Norbert Jossop said it is good to explore and gather opinions but cautioned that the government should also take such input into consideration rather than ignore it.

"As this project (generating electricity from nuclear energy) is a long term one with long term benefits, it should be implemented as soon as possible," he advised.

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The politician then emphasised that the general public should also be informed about the possible dangers associated with exploring nuclear energy through nationwide platforms.

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