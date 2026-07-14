Tanzania: Zuchu Confirms Split From Diamond Platnumz, Divorce in Process

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has announced that she and fellow music star and husband Diamond Platnumz have separated and are in the process of divorcing, bringing an end to their six-year relationship.

Zuchu, whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud, shared the news on her Instagram stories, saying she had decided to walk away from the marriage to focus on herself, her health and her music career.

"Me and my husband are now separated and going through a divorce."

She said the decision was made with a heavy heart after six years together, adding that she wished Diamond and his family well.

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"After six years of being together, I have finally decided to choose myself. I wish Naseeb Abdul (Diamond Platnumz) and his family all the best. As for me, I need time to heal, focus on my health and continue with my work and music."

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz weds Zuchu after years of 'On-and-Off' romance

The announcement comes amid recent speculation on social media that the couple were expecting their first child together, making the reported separation a surprise to many fans. However, neither Zuchu nor Diamond had publicly confirmed the pregnancy rumours.

News of the split quickly sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and entertainment figures expressing shock while wishing both artistes well as they navigate the reported divorce.

As of Monday, Diamond Platnumz had not publicly responded to Zuchu's announcement or commented on the reported separation.

This is not the first time the couple have publicly ended their relationship. In November 2024, Zuchu announced that they had mutually agreed to part ways after three years of dating. At the time, she said the breakup would not affect their professional relationship, noting that they would continue working together on music projects while she focused on healing and advancing her music career.

ALSO READ: Singer Zuchu announces break-up with Diamond Platnumz

The pair later rekindled their romance, with Zuchu subsequently revealing that they had tied the knot. Their reunion kept them in the spotlight, cementing their status as one of East Africa's most high-profile celebrity couples.

Throughout their relationship, Diamond and Zuchu collaborated on several hit songs and frequently made headlines for their romance, marriage and public appearances. Neither artist has disclosed the reason behind the latest reported separation.