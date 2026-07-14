Rwanda: 10 Major Projects to Boost Agriculture Production

Rwanda is implementing a range of large-scale agricultural projects aimed at increasing production, improving food security and transforming farming into a commercially viable sector.

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The country targets more than six per cent annual average GDP growth in agriculture, according to the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), and seeks to increase agricultural productivity by 50 per cent under the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA5), covering 2024-2029.

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In this article, The New Times highlights some of the major projects expected to support such ambitions:

Muvumba multipurpose dam

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva on July 11 urged faster progress on the Muvumba Multipurpose Dam Project, calling on contractors to recover lost time.

The 39-metre-high dam, being built on the Muvumba River in Nyagatare District, is designed to store 55 million cubic metres of water and irrigate 10,000 hectares of farmland.

Construction has reached 61.5 per cent completion. Once completed, the project is expected to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food and nutrition security, and benefit nearly 800,000 people.

The project will directly contribute to food security for 26,012 people and create more than 4,700 jobs, with 60 per cent expected to go to young people.

Gabiro Agribusiness Hub

The Gabiro Agribusiness Hub is Rwanda's first large-scale commercial farming model designed to increase agricultural production, attract investment and create jobs.

Located in Nyagatare District, the project uses irrigation water pumped from the Akagera River through dedicated stations into a 120,000 cubic metre reservoir.

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The first phase covers 5,600 hectares equipped with irrigation infrastructure, with the government investing $118 million in the development of the initiative.

Investors lease land within the hub at $375 per hectare annually, with a 2 per cent increase applied from the third year.

The project promotes modern irrigation technologies, including drip irrigation, to improve water efficiency and crop yields. More than 6,000 jobs have already been created.

The second phase will expand the cultivated area by an additional 10,000 hectares, bringing the total size to 15,600 hectares and extending operations into parts of Nyagatare and Gatsibo districts.

Nyabarongo II dam

Beyond electricity generation, the Nyabarongo II Multipurpose Project will support agriculture through irrigation, flood control and water management.

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The project will irrigate more than 20,000 hectares, reduce flooding downstream, support inland navigation and host floating solar panels with a potential generation capacity of 200 megawatts.

The project, which covers parts of Nyarugenge, Rulindo, Gakenke, Muhanga, Kamonyi, Nyabihu, Ngororero and Musanze districts, has reached 70 per cent completion.

Gako beef project

The Gako beef project in Bugesera District is expected to strengthen Rwanda's livestock value chain and support meat processing for local and export markets.

Brazilian firm Planner Corretora de Valores S.A. will operate the beef processing plant following a new agreement approved by Cabinet.

The facility is designed to process up to 150 cattle per day. In 2025, the government allocated about 6,000 hectares of land to support cattle production.

The farm had more than 6,700 cattle as of January 2025, with plans to expand the herd.

The project is also scaling up fodder production, with about 1,050 hectares already under irrigation for animal feed production. A feed processing plant is planned to ensure a reliable supply of inputs.

Earlier plans included establishing a feedlot for 56,000 bulls and a slaughterhouse capable of processing 300 cattle daily.

Food basket sites

The government is prioritising food basket sites (FoBaSi) as part of efforts to increase agricultural output.

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) has mapped 13,379 sites across the country covering more than 495,000 hectares.

Each site has undergone assessment, and agronomists have been assigned to guide farmers on improving productivity.

Akanyaru multipurpose dam

Several dam and irrigation projects are also being developed to expand agricultural land under irrigation.

The Akanyaru Multipurpose Dam, planned along the Rwanda-Burundi border, will store 333 million cubic metres of water, generate 14.5 megawatts of electricity and irrigate more than 12,000 hectares.

The project is expected to benefit more than 600,000 people and support nearly 25,000 farmers.

Bakokwe, Mukunguri, Warufu dams

The Bakokwe Dam, part of the Kagaga Water Supply System, will improve water access in Muhanga, Kamonyi and Ruhango districts, while the proposed Mukunguri Multipurpose Dam will provide water for domestic use, livestock, irrigation and hydropower.

The Warufu Dam in Gatsibo District is expected to irrigate 2,500 hectares, supply water to nearby communities and support fisheries.

Mpanga and Mahama irrigation projects

Rwanda is also investing in several irrigation schemes to reduce dependence on rainfall.

The Mpanga and Mahama irrigation projects, financed by India's Exim Bank at a cost of $120 million, will cover about 7,000 hectares in Kirehe District.

Mugesera-Rweru, Giseke irrigation schemes

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The Mugesera-Rweru irrigation projects, also financed by India's Exim Bank with $100 million, will irrigate 6,500 hectares in the Eastern Province.

The Giseke Irrigation Project in Gisagara District, financed through a $47 million concessional loan from China, will irrigate approximately 3,500 hectares between 2024 and 2026.

CDAT, SAPMP, SAIP II and KIIWP-II projects

Through the Commercialisation and De-Risking for Agricultural Transformation Project (CDAT), Rwanda is implementing a $300 million initiative financed by the World Bank Group.

The project will develop irrigation systems on more than 17,600 hectares and improve land husbandry on about 11,000 hectares.

Implemented in 37 sites across 16 districts, CDAT is expected to benefit at least 235,000 households by increasing productivity and promoting climate-smart agriculture.

Other initiatives include the Sustainable Agricultural Productivity and Market Linkage Project (SAPMP), financed by South Korea's KOICA, which covers 1,100 hectares through irrigation and flood protection systems.

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The Sustainable Agricultural Intensification and Food Security Project (SAIP II) will support small-scale irrigation on 800 hectares, improve market access and strengthen farmer organisations. It targets about 175,000 rural households.

The Kayonza Irrigation and Integrated Watershed Management Project Phase II (KIIWP-II) is expanding irrigation to 2,285 hectares in Kayonza District at a cost of $59 million.