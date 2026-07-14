Rwanda: Kigali Needs Extra 65 Million Litres of Water Daily to End Shortages

Kigali needs an additional 65,000 cubic metres of water (or 65 million litres) every day to close the gap between supply and demand, as rapid urban growth and declining water levels during the dry season continue to put pressure on the city's production, according to the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

The shortage has been most evident during the dry season, when reduced water levels in some sources affect production capacity, forcing WASAC to introduce rationing and rotation schedules to ensure the available supply is shared among consumers.

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"Kigali already has a deficit because the demand for water is higher than what we are currently able to produce" Robert Bimenyimana, a spokesperson for WASAC Group, told The New Times. "The city needs around 210,000 cubic metres per day, but our current production capacity is about 145,000 cubic metres, leaving a deficit of about 65,000 cubic metres per day," he said.

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He noted that the situation becomes more challenging during the dry season as some water sources experience reduced levels, affecting the amount of water available for treatment and distribution.

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"During the rainy season, rainwater supplements the water supply, but during the dry season, the levels of water sources decline, which affects the quantity of water we can produce," Bimenyimana said.

One of the affected facilities is the Nzove Water Treatment Plant, which uses groundwater extraction technology.

The plant has a production capacity of 40,000 cubic metres per day, with 30,000 cubic metres supplied to Kigali and 10,000 cubic metres going to Bugesera District.

"Because of the technology used at the plant, which extracts water from underground sources, the levels of Nyabarongo River have reduced. Instead of producing 30,000 cubic metres for Kigali, we are currently receiving around 22,000 cubic metres, creating a deficit of 8,000 cubic metres," he said.

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For Bugesera, the plant is currently supplying about 7,000 cubic metres instead of the expected 10,000 cubic metres, creating an additional shortfall of 3,000 cubic metres.

Rapid urban growth adds pressure

WASAC said Kigali's fast urban development has also increased pressure on existing water infrastructure.

Bimenyimana explained that some networks designed for smaller populations are now serving densely populated areas with high-rise buildings, which consume more water than originally anticipated.

"Kigali has developed at a very high speed. We have seen many multi-storey buildings being constructed, but water infrastructure has not expanded at the same pace," he said.

He added that a pipeline originally designed to serve a particular population may now be serving many more residents than it was built for.

"Some networks are now serving populations far larger than they were originally designed for, while the rise of multi-storey buildings has increased pressure requirements as water must reach higher floors. This has created supply challenges even in areas that previously had reliable supply," he said.

Investments underway to increase supply

To address the shortage, WASAC is upgrading several water production facilities, including the Nzove Water Treatment Plant.

Bimenyiimana said the expansion of Nzove is expected to increase Kigali's supply by an additional 25,000 cubic metres per day by the end of 2026.

"The upgrade of Nzove will help reduce the gap we are currently experiencing in Kigali," he said.

Other areas that are highly affected by shortages, including Muyumbu, Masaka, Gasogi, Ndera, Rwamagana, Karama and Busanza, are expected to benefit from the expansion of the Karenge Water Treatment Plant, located on the shores of Lake Mugesera in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province.

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The plant's capacity is expected to increase from 12,000 cubic metres per day to 48,000 cubic metres per day.

"Once Karenge is completed, it will significantly improve water supply in these areas," Bimenyiimana said.

Beyond Kigali, WASAC said Rwanda's water supply challenge is linked to growing demand across the country.

The current national water production capacity stands at about 367,000 cubic metres per day, while future demand is projected to reach 688,000 cubic metres per day.

Bimenyimana said WASAC is using a national master plan to guide future investments by identifying where water demand is expected to increase and where new infrastructure will be required.

"The plan shows demand levels in different districts and helps us know where additional investments should be directed, not only in Kigali but across the country," he said.

The corporation aims to achieve 100 per cent water supply coverage for customers by 2029, as it continues expanding production capacity and upgrading distribution networks.