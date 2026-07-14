Zimbabwe: It's All Work - Chimurenga Music Legend Mapfumo Accepts Chivayo's U.S.$1 Million Offer

CHIMURENGA music legend Thomas Mapfumo has confirmed he will return to Zimbabwe from his United States base to perform at controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's birthday celebration and musician Jah Prayzah's wedding, ending weeks of speculation over whether he would accept the US$1 million offer.

The announcement follows Chivayo's offer to pay the veteran musician US$500,000 for each performance in what he described as a tribute to one of Zimbabwe's greatest musical icons.

In a video message shared on social media, Mapfumo, who has lived in self-imposed exile for over two decades, insisted his return was purely professional and not politically motivated.

"I just want to let you know that I will be coming to Zimbabwe to perform at Wicknell Chivayo's birthday and also at Jah Prayzah's wedding. Jah Prayzah is my son, and I'm certain he will be thrilled to have me performing at his wedding," Mapfumo said.

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The legendary musician added that he would also perform at Bira Guru, the annual traditional ceremony held in Zimbabwe.

"Ndati ndikuudzei kuti ndirikuuya, ndezvebasa izvi (I just wanted to let you know that I'm coming. It's all work and nothing else)."

Mapfumo's acceptance prompted an immediate response from Chivayo, who confirmed he would honour his US$1 million commitment.

"I am pleased to announce that I will wholeheartedly honour my commitment by paying a record-breaking US$1 million for these two shows at US$500,000 per show. This will make the legendary Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo the highest-paid singer ever in the history of our beloved country.

"I say a big congratulations to you, Mukanya, for making this decision consciously and independently, without any influence from the naysayers who have never contributed anything meaningful to your welfare or to your extraordinary legacy," he said.

Chivayo said the payment was his way of recognising Mapfumo's immense contribution to Zimbabwe's music industry and the country's liberation struggle.

"This is my small way of thanking you for your immense contribution to Zimbabwe's music and arts industry over the years and, more importantly, for the inspiration your music provided during the liberation struggle," he said.

He also invited Mapfumo to perform at his housewarming ceremony in Gandami later this year.