Uganda: Poor Sanitation Crisis Deepens in Kampala Informal Settlements

Poor sanitation in Kampala's informal settlements is becoming an increasing public health concern as rapid urbanisation continues to put pressure on already limited services.

In Makerere III Parish, particularly the densely populated Katanga suburb in Kawempe Division, residents are grappling with overflowing garbage, open drainage channels, narrow pathways and inadequate sanitation facilities.

The crowded settlement, characterised by makeshift housing and limited space, has seen growing pressure on waste management systems and basic hygiene infrastructure.

Dr Shamim Nambassa, the LC5 Councillor for Kawempe South, said the situation has reached alarming levels, with more than 300,000 people living in the area.

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"We have over 300,000 people living in this community, yet the sanitation infrastructure has remained inadequate. Waste management is a huge challenge, and many households lack proper toilets and washing facilities. This has created unhygienic conditions that continue to expose residents to disease," Nambassa said.

She said poor sanitation is increasingly affecting residents' health, with nearby health facilities reporting rising cases of illnesses linked to unhygienic living conditions.

A proprietor of a private clinic in the area, who spoke to Nile Post on condition of anonymity, said many patients seeking treatment are suffering from preventable infections.

"Every day we receive patients with infections and other illnesses associated with poor sanitation. Many of these conditions can be prevented if the environment is kept clean and people have access to proper sanitation facilities," the health worker said.

Nambassa called for increased investment from government and development partners in sustainable waste management solutions, including recycling facilities and waste-processing plants.

"We need investment in recycling machines and waste-processing plants to reduce the amount of garbage accumulating in these communities. But beyond that, we must continuously educate residents on proper waste disposal because infrastructure alone will not solve the problem," she said.

Local leaders warn that without urgent intervention, rapidly expanding informal settlements such as Katanga risk facing worsening sanitation challenges, increased disease outbreaks and declining living conditions as Kampala's population continues to grow.