East Africa: What It's Like Driving Electric Trucks Across East Africa

When Jerome Munyarubuga drove a fully electric heavy-duty truck from Dar es Salaam to Rwanda, the journey gave him first-hand experience of a technology that transport operators say could significantly reduce operating costs if charging infrastructure continues to expand.

Having also driven diesel-powered trucks, Munyarubuga said the electric vehicle carried between 35 and 40 tonnes, the same payload as conventional trucks, while costing considerably less to operate.

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"The carrying capacity is the same. The difference is in the operating costs," he told The New Times, explaining that a diesel truck travelling from Kigali to Rubavu round-trip consumes about 200 litres of fuel, costing around Rwf580,000 at current diesel prices.

By comparison, an electric truck making the same trip can complete the journey for less than Rwf300,000 in electricity costs when recharged along the route.

"Fuel prices keep changing, but electricity gives more predictable costs. That helps transport companies plan better," he said.

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The savings, he added, make electric trucks increasingly attractive for freight operators seeking to reduce transport expenses while cushioning themselves against fluctuations in global fuel prices.

However, Munyarubuga said wider adoption will depend on expanding charging infrastructure both within Rwanda and across regional transport corridors.

Although some electric trucks are designed to travel up to about 400 kilometres on a full charge, he explained that battery performance varies depending on terrain.

"That range is achievable on relatively flat roads, but on hilly routes the battery drains faster, meaning the truck has to recharge before reaching the expected distance," he said.

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Charging time also affects delivery schedules. While high-speed chargers can recharge a truck in about two hours, slower charging stations may take up to five hours.

"A diesel truck can leave Kigali in the evening and reach Rubavu before dawn. With an electric truck, charging stops can extend the journey," he said.

For now, he believes electric trucks are better suited for domestic operations than long-distance regional routes, where charging stations remain less common.

Still, he is optimistic.

"As technology evolves, we also have to adapt. The trucks are good; what we need now is more charging infrastructure to make them even more practical."

His experience reflects broader changes taking place across the freight transport industry.

Jean Paul Nsanzubukire, a truck driver from Rwanda Professional Truck Drivers' Union, said charging infrastructure along regional routes has already improved considerably within the past few months.

He recalled transporting an electric truck from Dar es Salaam in March, when charging options were still limited.

"At that time there were places like Kahama where there were no chargers," he said.

Some charging stations relied on low-powered equipment that required nearly two days to fully recharge a truck.

Since then, he said, higher-capacity chargers have been installed in several locations, including Singida, significantly reducing charging time to about two hours.

"As time goes on, improvements are happening step by step," he said.

Nsanzubukire said electric trucks have also demonstrated sufficient performance on domestic routes.

He cited a truck he drove transporting a 12-tonne load from Kayonza to Rubavu on a single charge before recharging for the return journey.

"A diesel truck travelling to Mombasa can consume around 500 litres of fuel, costing well over Rwf1 million at current prices. Electric trucks reduce those operating costs considerably."

He expects charging infrastructure to continue growing as more transport companies introduce electric trucks into their fleets.

Noel Nkurikiye, Chairperson of the Rwanda Professional Truck Drivers' Union, described electric trucks as an important opportunity to reduce freight costs but said investment in charging infrastructure should keep pace with adoption.

He noted that regional trips still require several charging stops, increasing travel time.

Private sector players say the technology itself has already proven capable.

Iliza Karangwa, Head of Marketing and Partnerships at Kabisa, said the company's experience so far shows that electric trucks can reliably handle both domestic and cross-border freight operations.

According to her, the trucks were first deployed on the Kigali-Rusizi route before being used on longer trips to Dar es Salaam, Nairobi and Addis Ababa. The latest journey is a 4,730-kilometre trip between Kigali and Beira, Mozambique, crossing five countries.

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"Each trip generates data on battery performance, driving range, reliability and how the trucks perform while carrying loads across different terrains and climates," she said.

Karangwa said the information collected from those trips has shown that the trucks are capable of operating on both domestic and cross-border routes.

She said transport companies using electric trucks are also seeing lower operating costs because they are less exposed to fluctuations in diesel prices.

The government is also taking steps to support the transition to electric mobility. Presenting government activities before both chambers of Parliament on July 9, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva said Rwanda is strengthening technical skills through TVET institutions to address shortages of mechanics capable of repairing electric vehicles.

He also pointed to ongoing investments in electricity generation, including the 43.5-megawatt Nyabarongo II hydropower project, 200 MW of planned solar energy projects, 18MW from methane gas and expanded peat-fired generation, to ensure power supply keeps pace with growing demand.