Somalia: Kenya's Special Forces Say They Killed 11 Al-Shabaab Members

13 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mandera — Kenya's Special Operations Group (SOG) has announced that it killed 11 suspected Al-Shabaab militants during an operation carried out near the Kenya-Somalia border.

According to the Kenyan security forces, the operation targeted a temporary Al-Shabaab camp located close to the border between the two countries. The SOG troops reportedly engaged the militants in a brief firefight, forcing the remaining fighters to flee across the border into Somalia.

The Kenyan military said that 11 Al-Shabaab members were killed during the operation, while seven others were wounded in the fighting. The forces also reported recovering weapons, including three PKM machine guns and 409 rounds of ammunition.

Kenyan security officials stated that the targeted group had been planning attacks on one of the villages along the Mandera border region. The operation is part of Kenya's ongoing efforts to combat Al-Shabaab and strengthen security in communities along the Somalia-Kenya border.

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