Somalia: Somali Special Forces Kill Seven Al-Shabaab Fighters in Lower Shabelle Raid

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab special forces killed seven Al-Shabaab fighters, including a local commander, during a planned overnight operation in the Lower Shabelle region, the government said on Sunday.

The raid took place around midnight in the district of Sablale, where the commandos targeted locations used by the Islamist militant group, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry said seven Al-Shabaab members were killed in the operation, including a commander involved in mobilising the group's fighters.

Somali forces also destroyed two sites that the ministry said had been used by Al-Shabaab for training recruits and spreading extremist ideology to encourage militant activities.

The Ministry of Defence and the Somali National Army said they would continue operations targeting Al-Shabaab leaders, fighters and facilities until the group no longer posed a threat to the Somali people.

Shabelle Media was unable to independently verify the government's account of the operation or the reported casualty figures.