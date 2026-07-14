Namibia: South Africa-Namibia Business Forum Seeks to Strengthen Trade

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday.

The forum forms part of the programme of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Namibia.

It will bring together government and business representatives from both countries to engage on initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

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According to the dtic's Acting Deputy Director-General for Exports, Willem Van der Spuy, the key objectives of the forum are to identify barriers currently hindering cross-border trade and align strategies to improve transport and logistics, enabling the seamless movement of processed goods across the border.

"The bilateral relations between South Africa and Namibia should evolve to focus more on the implementation of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Industrialisation Strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in a way that promotes the development of regional value-chains and growth of the respective economies and creates employment by tapping into manufacturing and export potential in among others, agriculture and agro-processing, clothing, textile and footwear industries," Van der Spuy said.

He said the forum will also explore how South Africa and Namibia can leverage their complementary strengths to build resilient regional ecosystems, promote value addition and accelerate industrialisation in key sectors, including manufacturing.

The forum will be held under the theme: "Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa-Namibia Partnerships."