South Africa: Illegal Initiation Schools Under Fire - South African News Briefs - July 14, 2026

Illegal Initiation Schools Under Fire

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has condemned illegal initiation schools, reports EWN. Hlabisa said that they undermine the integrity of the traditional practice through criminal activities. Since the start of the 2026 winter initiation season, 180 initiates have been rescued from bogus schools. 75 others have been hospitalised since the winter customary initiation season began. During this season, young boys participate in a cultural practice that facilitates their transition to adulthood. Thirty-five boys have died, while 12 abductions have been reported during 2026's initiation season. According to a preliminary report by the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC), 58 illegal initiation schools were opened, but 42 of them were closed in 2026. The government has urged parents to use only registered initiation schools to help protect the safety and dignity of initiates.

Court to Hear Ramaphosa Impeachment Bid

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The Western Cape High Court is set to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent application to suspend Parliament's Section 89 impeachment proceedings, reports SABC News. The President wants the process suspended pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which found that he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter. The impeachment committee has said that it is fulfilling a Constitutional Court directive and will oppose the application. National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has opted to abide by the court's decision. She said that parliamentary rules prevent her from interfering in the committee's work. The court will decide whether the impeachment process should continue or be paused.

Warning Over Illegal Weight-Loss Jabs

Health experts are warning South Africans against using illegal weight-loss injections such as retatrutide, reports EWN. The drug is in clinical trials as a weight-loss treatment. It has not yet been approved by regulatory bodies such as the FDA in the U.S. or the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). Despite this, the drug is reportedly being sold through informal networks, online suppliers and gyms, driven by its promising early trial results. Medical professionals said that the biggest concern is not only the drug's unproven safety but also the risk that users may be injecting counterfeit or contaminated products, exposing themselves to potentially serious health risks.

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