Zimbabwe: ZCTU General Council Overturns Secretary General's Suspension, Says NEC Acted Unconstitutionally

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) General Council (GC) on Monday overturned the suspension of Secretary General Tirivanhu Marimo, ruling that the National Executive Committee (NEC) acted outside its constitutional mandate.

The Extraordinary General Council meeting was convened to resolve a leadership dispute that has rocked Zimbabwe's largest labour federation following the NEC's decision to suspend Marimo over unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Last week, ZCTU president Florence Taruvinga announced Marimo's suspension, saying he was facing misconduct allegations that warranted disciplinary action.

Marimo has since refused to vacate office, arguing that the NEC lacks constitutional authority to suspend an elected Secretary General without the involvement of the General Council.

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In a statement issued after Monday's meeting, the General Council said it had been convened in terms of the ZCTU Constitution following a written requisition by not less than 50 percent of affiliated member unions.

The Council said the Constitution establishes the General Council as the highest governing authority of the Congress between General Conferences, exercising delegated powers on behalf of the General Conference.

It further noted that the General Council has the authority to consider disciplinary action against any office bearer or affiliate, while no provision empowers the NEC to suspend, remove or discipline an elected Secretary General.

"The GC determines that the NEC acted ultra vires the Constitution in purporting to suspend the Secretary General. The GC Council finds that the NEC possesses no constitutional authority to suspend, remove or otherwise discipline an elected Secretary General.

"The GC hereby sets aside and vacates the purported suspension communicated on or about 9 July 2026. It declares that the Secretary General continues to lawfully hold office and shall continue to discharge all constitutional duties, powers and responsibilities vested in that office," the statement read.

The General Council further resolved that no elected office bearer, committee, employee or any other person shall issue, circulate or present administrative communications on behalf of the Secretariat unless authorised by the Secretary General or through a specific resolution of the General Council made in accordance with the Constitution.

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The decision marks a significant escalation in the leadership wrangle within the labour federation, with the General Council effectively nullifying the NEC's decision and reaffirming Marimo's authority as Secretary General.