Zimbabwe: Chinese Investor Arrested Over U.S.$3.65 Million Lithium Company Fraud

Police have arrested a Chinese investor and former chief finance officer of a lithium mining company on allegations of stealing more than US$3.65 million from the firm in a case that allegedly involved forged financial documents and the disposal of company vehicles.

Li Shigang, 58, appeared before Magistrate Jesse Kufa on Monday after his arrest on July 11.

He is charged with theft of trust property under Zimbabwe's Criminal Law Code.

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Prosecutors have listed an alternative charge of contravening the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

According to court papers, Li is accused of abusing his position of trust while serving as chief finance officer and commercial manager of San Ding Lithium (Private) Limited.

Police allege that Li had "full authority over core corporate operations which include funds collection, disbursement, financial supervision, commercial settlements, payments approval and full control over the company finances," adding that the position "was one of trust and fiduciary responsibilities."

Investigators allege that after joining the company in 2022 and injecting US$630,000 as a personal investment, Li and an alleged accomplice, Zhu Guozhonga, siphoned millions of dollars from the company.

"Without the complainant and other Directors' knowledge, the accused and his accomplice... misappropriated funds by using fake and or forged receipts and invoices to legitimize his loot," the police request for remand states.

The pair allegedly diverted about US$3.65 million intended for company operations "to their personal use," causing the company's operations to grind to a halt.

The state further alleges that the two men sold two company-owned Toyota Hilux double-cab vehicles and converted the proceeds to their personal use.

According to investigators, the suspects resigned from the company in January 2024 without completing formal handover procedures or surrendering financial records.

"The accused was also intercepted by the complainant and one of the workers... whilst trying to carry some company financial records with him when he was resigning," the remand papers allege.

The complainant, identified as Chen Dehua, a director of San Ding Lithium, allegedly spent more than two years trying unsuccessfully to recover the records and establish what had happened to the company's money.

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"The complainant tried to contact the accused persons to resolve this issue, but over two years have passed while the accused are avoiding any communication or cooperation in submitting the financial records and resultantly the complainant doesn't know where the company funds are sitting," prosecutors said.

Police estimate the alleged prejudice at approximately US$3.65 million, adding that nothing has been recovered.

The allegations remain untested, and Li has not yet been asked to plead. Zimbabwean law presumes every accused person innocent until proven guilty in court.