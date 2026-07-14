Malawi: Hundreds of People Still Stranded Outside Malawian Consulate

Malawians outside their consulate waiting for a place on buses heading north remain dependent on volunteers and donations.

A psychologist working with the MSF team identified people requiring mental health support due to trauma

Close to 1,000 Malawians waited outside the Malawian consulate in Johannesburg on Monday, hoping to secure transport home after fleeing anti-immigrant violence in South Africa.

People we spoke to say they had travelled from areas around Johannesburg, the East Rand, and as far afield as the Free State. Many said they have been sleeping outside the consulate for several days while waiting for buses.

Humanitarian aid for them is being coordinated mostly by volunteers, churches and non-governmental organisations.

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Dumisani Nleya, who is part of a coalition of organisations known as the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, launched in June 2026 to confront the rising tide of xenophobia, said volunteers are arranging buses, compiling passenger lists, and distributing food.

"We are doing everything through donations," he said.

The Malawian government indicated it would assist with repatriation, but the operation has largely been left to volunteers and private donors, said Nleya.

He said between 100 and 300 people have been arriving at the consulate daily. On Monday, the crowd had grown to about 1,000.

Nleya said seven buses had departed on Sunday night. There is no guarantee that transport will be available every day.

He said information about the arrival and departure of buses might have spread through the Malawian community which led to more people arriving on Monday.

Some buses provided by Home Affairs take people to the Lindela Repatriation Centre. Others organised by the Malawian consulate travel directly to Musina. Additional buses are funded by churches, organisations and private donors.

Food, water and medical care are also being provided almost entirely by organisations and local volunteers.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was providing medical care outside the consulate on Monday.

Among those waiting for medical care was Lasten Mposa. He said he was attacked by a mob outside Benoni on 30 June during the March and March anti-immigrant protest day. He suffered serious injuries during the assault and still has pain throughout his body.

He has lived in South Africa for one year and five months, surviving on piece work. He said he now plans to go back to his village in Malawi and does not expect to return.

Neo Tsotetsi, with MSF Southern Africa, said teams had treated men, women and children for flu, headaches, body pain and stress-related conditions.

A psychologist working with the team also identified people requiring mental health support, including one or two acute cases.

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One patient had reportedly been assaulted a week earlier, while another, who was pregnant, was experiencing high levels of stress.

Yonah Zhoya, a Zimbabwean pastor who has been assisting displaced immigrants, said people continue to arrive at the site. He said many had lost their jobs, been evicted, or fled after being threatened.

"There is no shelter," he said. "People are sleeping outside while they wait."

Zhoya said there were too few volunteers to cope with the growing numbers and food donations were inconsistent.

A representative from the Malawian consulate told GroundUp that they will continue working with the South African government and local organisations to facilitate repatriation.