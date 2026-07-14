Africa: All of Africa Today - July 14, 2026

UN Warns Sudan Crisis Reaches Catastrophic Levels

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has dramatically worsened in 2026 and the United Nations is calling it the world's worst humanitarian emergency. At least 59,000 civilians have been killed and 14 million displaced since fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in 2024. 33.7 million now require urgent humanitarian assistance. Intensified attacks have devastated civilian infrastructure, left hundreds of thousands at risk, and fuelled deadly disease outbreaks, including cholera, which has infected more than 1,300 people and killed at least 114. The UN has also reported a surge in human rights violations, including summary executions, torture, sexual violence and ethnically motivated attacks, while warning that restricted humanitarian access is worsening the crisis.

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South African Businessman Matlala Withdraws From Corruption Plea Deal

Businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala has withdrawn from a plea agreement in South Africa's high-profile police corruption case after a court recommended a harsher 12-year prison sentence instead of the agreed eight years. Matlala had pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money laundering in exchange for a reduced sentence and an agreement to testify against senior police officials, including National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, who denies the allegations. Prosecutors said that they remain confident of securing convictions despite losing Matlala's cooperation. The case will return to court on 11 September. Matlala, who also faces a separate murder charge that he denies, is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating allegations of organised crime infiltration within South Africa's police service.

Sudan Court Sentences Paramilitary Leader to Death Over War Crimes

A Sudanese court has sentenced Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and 15 senior commanders to death in absentia. They were convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide over atrocities committed in West Darfur. The court found the group responsible for attacks on civilians, widespread destruction and the 2023 killing of West Darfur Governor Khamis Abbakar. They also ordered the seizure of RSF assets and sought Interpol Red Notices for the convicted leaders. The RSF dismissed the proceedings as a "sham trial". The ruling comes as Sudan's civil war, which began in April 2023, has killed more than 150,000 people, displaced an estimated 12 million and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Zimbabwean Parliament Hails Mbare Flats Redevelopment

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government and National Housing has praised the refurbishment of the historic Matapi Flats in Harare's Mbare suburb, describing the project as a successful model for urban renewal and public-private partnerships. During a fact-finding visit, legislators commended the redevelopment of the 14 residential blocks. Engineer Collins Mnangagwa is spearheading the renovation through ED AID1 in partnership with the government. The project is aimed at improving living conditions for residents while preserving one of Harare's oldest high-density residential complexes. Mbare legislator Martin Matinyanya welcomed the transformation of the flats, saying the project had restored hope to residents who had endured years of deteriorating infrastructure. Parliament has suggested that it could serve as a blueprint for similar urban renewal initiatives across the country.

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UK Triple Murder Suspect Appears in Joburg Court Ahead of Extradition

A man accused of murdering his wife and two daughters in Bedfordshire, UK, has appeared in a Johannesburg court. British authorities have requested his extradition to face three murder charges. Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, is accused of killing his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, whose bodies were discovered at their home on 6 July. South African authorities said they have received a provisional extradition request from the UK and are awaiting the full application within 40 days. Tshuma, who was arrested in Johannesburg after travelling via Dubai and Zimbabwe. He is also facing a charge of illegal possession of firearms and is due back in court on 22 July.