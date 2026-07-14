Sudan: Cabinet Stresses the Need to Ensure the Success of the Summer Agricultural Season

The Council of Ministers held its regular meeting on Monday in Khartoum under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris.

Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir said in a press statement that, as part of strengthening coordination and cooperation between the executive branch and the Public Prosecution, the Cabinet received a briefing from Attorney General Intisar Ahmed Abdel Aal on the work of the Public Prosecution, its development efforts, and its role, particularly in highlighting the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia at the international level through participation in forums that shed light on crimes committed against the Sudanese people. He said the Attorney General affirmed the Public Prosecution's cooperation with executive institutions in all matters that serve Sudan's interests and help expose violations that contravene international law.

Al-Eiser said the Cabinet also received a briefing from Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza on the state government's efforts to combat certain negative phenomena.

He added that the Cabinet discussed the financial entitlements of employees in Kassala State, ways to address breaches along the Gash River, and issues related to smuggling and drug trafficking in Kassala and several other border states.

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The Minister said the Cabinet reviewed the performance report for the 2025-2026 winter agricultural season, the preparedness plan for the 2026-2027 summer agricultural season, and the operational challenges facing the Gezira Scheme. The Cabinet stressed the need to provide all the requirements necessary to ensure the success of the summer agricultural season.

Al-Eiser noted that the Cabinet also discussed a number of other issues related to digital transformation and ways to modernize state institutions in line with contemporary requirements.

He added that the Cabinet discussed several issues related to citizens' livelihoods, noting that efforts would continue day after day to achieve the level of progress to which all Sudanese people aspire.

Al-Eiser further said that Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif presented the 2026 Miscellaneous Amendments Bill, adding that the Cabinet directed that the observations raised by several members regarding the draft law be taken into account.