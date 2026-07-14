Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Security and Service Conditions in Sennar State

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met on Monday in Khartoum with Sennar State Wali Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Al-Zubair Hassan Al-Sayed, in the presence of Al-Noor Al-Sheikh Al-Noor, Chairman of the Higher Council for Social Peace, Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed, and a number of native administration leaders from Sennar State.

During the meeting, the Sennar Wali presented a detailed report on the overall security and public service situation in the state, as well as developments in the health, education, and agricultural sectors, in addition to youth and sports programs.

Al-Sayed said the meeting also reviewed the Sennar Reconciliation Document, which was recently signed by the state's various communities. He explained that the document was the outcome of more than 120 meetings held by the committee responsible for the initiative, resulting in consensus among all components of the state on an agreement that could serve as a model for other states across the country.

He added that the Prime Minister expressed his full support for the document and stressed the importance of ensuring its effective implementation through the formation of a committee to follow up on its outcomes, with the aim of strengthening social cohesion in Sennar State.