Nigeria: Group Hails Tinubu, Security Forces Over Rescue of Oyo Schoolchildren

ABUJA- A group called Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative, GMI, Monday, hailed President Bola Tinubu and security operatives over the rescue of the kidnapped Oyo schoolchildren and their teachers.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, GMI, Samaila Musa, where it described the rescue as demonstration of effective leadership and professionalism.

Meanwhile, the group expressed appreciation to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Retd), for their leadership and oversight throughout the rescue operation.

The statement reads in part, "We salute the gallant joint officers drawn from various security units who meticulously planned, strategized, and put their lives on the line to ensure these citizens were brought home alive and unharmed.

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"Security is Not a Social Media Show; GMI wishes to remind all stakeholders that effective governance and complex security intelligence are not conducted on the pages of newspapers or via social media trends.

"Demanding hourly operational updates on sensitive security matters does not show oversight; rather, it often endangers the lives of both the abductees and the troops on the frontlines.

"True intelligence thrives in confidentiality, and the success of this mission vindicates the disciplined, quiet professionalism maintained by our security agencies throughout this ordeal."

Meanwhile, the group called on Nigerians not to politicize everything and make comments that do not depict human feeling, rather should have compassion and care for other Nigerians who have been traumatized, and also support the efforts of the government and security forces to contain the current security challenges.

"We challenge those politicians, commentators, and activists who were at the forefront of calling out and criticizing the Tinubu administration during the abduction to find that same energy to commend the government and our troops.

"In the spirit of true patriotism, criticism must be balanced with objective praise when the government delivers on its primary duty of protecting lives. For nearly two decades, our nation has been bedeviled by the scourges of banditry and terrorism.

"However, the decisive and successful resolution of the Oyo/Oriire abduction has further elevated the confidence of ordinary citizens across the country. It sends a clear, unmistakable signal that the Tinubu administration is deeply committed to dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace to every corner of Nigeria.

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"GMI stands firmly with the Federal Government and our armed forces as they continue the vital work of securing our nation. We congratulate the families of the rescued students, principal and teachers, and we pray for their quick rehabilitation and return to normalcy", the statement added.