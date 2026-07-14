South Africa: Thirty Five Initiates Die As Illegal Schools Fuel Tragedy

The government says 35 initiates have died while 58 illegal initiation schools were uncovered, leading to 40 arrests and 150 criminal cases.

Authorities rescued 180 initiates and closed 42 illegal initiation schools as the government warned parents to stop sending children to unregistered schools.

South Africa's winter initiation season has claimed the lives of 35 young men while another 75 have been hospitalised, and 180 have been rescued from unsafe schools, according to the government's latest figures.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa released the numbers on Monday, based on a preliminary report from Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees compiled up to 12 July.

The report also recorded twelve abductions, three assault cases, 150 criminal cases opened and 40 arrests. Authorities say they uncovered 58 illegal initiation schools this season, but have only confirmed closing 42 of them. It is not known whether the remaining 16 are still operating, under investigation, or already shut down without being formally recorded.

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"These figures are deeply concerning and serve as a stark reminder that much more must be done collectively to eliminate preventable deaths, injuries and criminal activities associated with customary initiation," Hlabisa said.

He offered condolences to families who lost sons and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery. He said customary initiation remains an important cultural tradition, but no family should lose a child to negligence or criminal behaviour.

"Individuals who establish, facilitate or participate in illegal initiation schools must understand that they are committing criminal offences and will face the full might of the law," he said.

Hlabisa urged parents to confirm that both the initiation school and the traditional surgeon and nurse are properly registered before allowing children to attend.

He called on parents, traditional leaders, healthcare workers, teachers, police and communities to work together and report suspicious activity immediately.

The Customary Initiation Act requires initiation schools to register with authorities and gives officials power to inspect, close and prosecute illegal operations.

"Our goal remains zero deaths, zero injuries and zero illegal initiation schools," Hlabisa said.

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"Every initiate deserves to return home safely and with their dignity intact."

Thirty five households are now mourning sons who left home to become men but never returned.