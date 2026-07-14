South Africa: March and March Vows Bigger Protests After Leader Is Gunned Down

March and March says Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada died after being shot outside his home and claims other leaders have also received threats.

Despite the killing, the movement says it will intensify its Thursday marches, especially in Gauteng, and has called on police to investigate.

The March and March movement says it will not be intimidated after one of its leaders was shot dead and several others reportedly received death threats.

Instead, the organisation says it will intensify its Thursday marches across South Africa.

The movement's Gauteng leader, Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada, was shot outside his home in Greenfields, Ekurhuleni, on 4 July.

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According to national spokesperson Sandile Dube, Somgxada was rushed to hospital after the shooting.

Doctors fought to save his life, but he died on Thursday, 9 July.

Dube described Somgxada as "a dedicated and peace loving patriotic South African" who remained committed to the movement's campaign.

He said the killing has left members shocked and worried about their safety.

According to Dube, several leaders in the movement have received warning messages and death threats in recent weeks.

He said the threats were reported after protests organised by the movement.

The movement claims the threats come from people who benefit from extortion, protection fees and other criminal activities linked to undocumented foreign nationals operating illegal businesses.

Scrolla.Africa has not independently verified those claims.

Dube urged the South African Police Service to investigate the killing and the reported threats.

"We call upon law enforcement authorities to get to the bottom of this matter, as it is bound to create unnecessary tension in various communities," he said.

He said the movement's Tshwane regional leader received warning messages after a march in Mamelodi on 9 July.

He also claimed that leaders in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga had received similar threats.

Despite the violence, Dube said the organisation has no plans to stop protesting.

Instead, he said the movement will expand its weekly Thursday marches, especially in Gauteng, where it says support for the campaign continues to grow.

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"We call upon South Africans to stand up in defence of their country against drug cartels, extortionists disguised as security companies, drug dealers and human trafficking agents whose businesses are being disrupted by these continuous marches," he said.

The March and March movement has become one of the country's most visible anti immigration groups over the past year.

It has organised demonstrations in several provinces calling for stronger immigration enforcement and action against undocumented foreign nationals.

The movement's protests have drawn both support and criticism, with supporters arguing they are demanding law enforcement, while critics have warned that some demonstrations have fuelled fear and tension in communities.

Dube called on supporters to honour Somgxada by continuing the campaign.

"We call upon South Africans to honour the life of our fellow patriot and marcher, Mr Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada, whose legacy will never be allowed to fade in vain," he said.

Dube said a memorial service for Somgxada is expected to be held in Gauteng later this week, while his funeral will take place in the Eastern Cape, subject to confirmation by his family.

His funeral will take place in the Eastern Cape, subject to confirmation by his family.