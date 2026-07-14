South Africa: Parliament to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Russia to Deepen Cooperation

The Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, is leading a parliamentary delegation on a strategic working visit to the Russian Federation from 13 to 17 July 2026.

The visit reflects Parliament's growing role in shaping international parliamentary diplomacy and advancing South Africa's constitutional values through dialogue, partnership and cooperation.

Furthermore, the visit builds on the longstanding relationship between the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa and the Russian Federation and seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments in areas that directly support development, including agriculture, education, skills development, technology exchange, women's leadership, youth participation and cooperation between South African provinces and Russian regions.

The South African delegation will hold high-level bilateral engagements with the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ms Valentina Matvienko, to deepen cooperation between the two legislatures under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2014.

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The programme also includes engagements with parliamentary leaders, South African students studying in Moscow and representatives of the South African Embassy.

The NCOP Chairperson is also expected to engage on strengthening the parliamentary dimension of multilateral institutions such as BRICS, the Group of Twenty Parliamentary Speakers' process and the Pan-African Parliament.

The delegation will reaffirm South Africa's commitment to peaceful dialogue, respect for international law, multilateral cooperation and the pursuit of sustainable development through constructive international partnerships.

The delegation includes NCOP Members of Parliament Ms Sindiswa Masumpa and Ms Sanny Ndhlovu, as well as National Assembly Members of Parliament Mr Mogodu Samuel Moela and Mr Imraan Ismail Moosa.