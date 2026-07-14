Rwanda: How Odette Nguema Defied Critics to Win Over Blues Hearts

The roar inside Amahoro Stadium grew louder as Coralie Odette Nguema found the back of the net in Rayon Sports WFC's Super Cup final against Indahangarwa.

For the Blues faithful, it was another match-winning moment from one of their most influential players. For Nguema, however, the goal meant far more than helping her side lift another trophy.

It represented the culmination of a journey that began more than a decade ago in the Gabonese town of Lambaréné, where a young girl first fell in love with football and dared to dream of making a career out of the game.

Today, Nguema is among the standout players in the Rwanda Women's Premier League.

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But the young girl who first kicked a football in Lambaréné has had a creer shaped by sacrifice, rejection, criticism and uncertainty--experiences that have forged the player she has become.

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A dream born in Lambaréné

Nguema's football journey began in 2013 with AS Pélican, a club based in her hometown of Lambaréné.

Unlike many young girls who face opposition for choosing football, she enjoyed unwavering support from her family from the outset.

"My family reacted well to my choice of playing football. My father especially was a great support. My parents were the ones who pushed me to do sports."

Their encouragement allowed her to pursue what quickly became much more than a hobby.

For Nguema, football has always been a place of comfort.

"It is a passion. When I am on the football pitch, I forget all my problems."

For her, the game became a source of joy, freedom and purpose.

Although she had spent several years playing football, Nguema believes the defining moment of her career came in 2020 when she earned a call-up to Gabon's U-20 national team.

The selection transformed her perspective.

"When I was selected for the U-20 national team, I became aware of professional football and the extent of my talent."

For the first time, she truly believed football could become more than a childhood dream.

Like many young African footballers, she found inspiration in players who had already carved successful careers. Gabon international Atouth and Spain star Salma Paralluelo became role models whose journeys fuelled her own ambitions.

The rejection that nearly ended it all

Not every chapter of Nguema's story has been smooth.

One of the lowest moments came in 2021 when she failed to secure a move to AS Kigali.

The disappointment was devastating.

"I thought about stopping football when I was rejected by AS Kigali the first time."

For a young player chasing her dream, the rejection cast doubt over whether the sacrifices were worthwhile.

Many would have given up.

Nguema chose to persevere.

Rather than walking away, she returned to training, worked harder and waited patiently for another opportunity.

Looking back, that setback became one of the defining turning points in her career.

Rwanda becomes home

Ironically, football was not the reason Nguema first came to Rwanda.

"I came to Rwanda for my studies and got an opportunity to continue my passion. I simply seized it."

Balancing academics with football was not easy.

Adjusting to a new country, overcoming language barriers and managing studies alongside training demanded discipline every day.

"There are difficulties every day. At first, the language was difficult. I also had to adjust my studies around training sessions."

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Gradually, Rwanda began to feel like home.

"The country itself is beautiful and secure. I feel a bit like I'm at home."

Away from football, she embraced Rwandan culture, developing a particular appreciation for traditional dances and the Umushanana.

She also admired the organisation of women's football in Rwanda.

"The Rwandan league is regular and organized. There are league competitions, cups and a Super Cup. It is different from what we currently have back home."

Answering critics on the pitch

Her early years in Rwanda were not without challenges.

Criticism about her physique and ability tested her confidence.

"People said I was too heavy. They said I couldn't help the team and many other things."

The remarks hurt.

Instead of responding publicly, Nguema let her football do the talking.

Her performances soon drowned out the criticism.

During the 2023/24 season, she scored an impressive 32 goals while providing 12 assists.

The following campaign, she registered eight goals and a league-high 16 assists, finishing as the division's leading creator.

Those performances attracted the attention of Rayon Sports.

"After the season, the Rayon Sports committee contacted me and told me they were interested. I wanted a new challenge, so I said, 'Why not?'"

Joining one of Rwanda's biggest clubs brought greater expectations and greater scrutiny.

Nguema welcomed both.

"For me, it is a great joy because I love challenges."

She credits her teammates for helping her settle quickly.

"The atmosphere with my teammates is good. They welcomed me very well."

Her impact was immediate.

This season alone, she contributed 16 goals and eight assists as Rayon Sports challenged for domestic honours.

Among her favourite memories is the assist she provided in the Peace Cup that helped eliminate Fatima WFC.

Yet nothing compares to scoring in the Super Cup final against Indahangarwa.

For supporters, it was another decisive goal.

For Nguema, it symbolised how far she had come--from a player who once questioned her future to one delivering trophies for one of Rwanda's biggest clubs.

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Proud to represent Gabon

Despite building a successful career in Rwanda, Nguema remains deeply attached to her homeland.

Representing Gabon continues to be one of the proudest moments of her career.

"Wearing the colours of my country is an immense joy and pride because it was a dream that became reality."

She is, however, concerned by the state of women's football back home, where the national league has remained inactive for several years.

"It is unfortunate that the women's league has stopped."

Even so, she remains optimistic.

Her biggest ambition is to help Gabon qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

"I dream of helping Gabon qualify for the next Women's Africa Cup of Nations."

Eyes on a bigger future

Nguema recently extended her stay at Rayon Sports by another year, a decision she says was made easier by the warm welcome she has received from the club's supporters and management.

"It makes me proud because I was welcomed very well by the supporters and the staff."

Her ambitions remain as high as ever.

She wants to finish among the league's top three scorers next season, help Rayon Sports win more trophies and fulfil another dream--playing in the CAF Women's Champions League, particularly with Rwanda set to host the competition.

For now, her focus remains on improving every day while helping both Rayon Sports and Gabon reach greater heights.