Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Youngster Set for Big Move to European Giants After Stellar Season in FKF Pl

Kariobangi Sharks youngster Humphrey Aroko is set to join Danish giants FC Copenhagen, in what is a huge career break for the 18-year-old.

Kariobangi Sharks owner, former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, has revealed that the forward will first join Swedish second-tier side FC Rosengard on a one-year loan deal.

"He has been signed up by Copenhagen FC and loaned out to a second division side called Rosengard. He will turn 19 next year...they signed him up when he turned 18. He was the best young player in the league this season," Mwendwa revealed in an interview on the YouTube podcast 'Dr King'ori'.

Amidst a bleak 2025/26 season for the slumboys, at the end of which they were relegated, the youngster was sight for sore eyes, starring with 19 goals across all competitions.

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A standout was his four goals against Kenyatta University Hardnuts in their 4-0 victory in the FKF Cup Round of 32, a feat that went a long way in cementing his reputation as one of the hottest young properties in the country.

At Rosengard, he will be following in the footsteps of some of the world's renowned players who started out at the Swedish club, including national legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Should he catch the eye during his loan stint, a move back to the Danish giants could be on the books, from where he will be exposed to millions of eyeballs around the world considering FC Copenhagen are regulars in continental competitions, including the Uefa Champions League and Europa League.