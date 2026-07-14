Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Conveys His Heartfelt Condolences to the Emir of Qatar On the Passing of His Highness, the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe conveys his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the CAF Member Associations that represent 54 African countries, to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the passing of His Highness, the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "On behalf of the CAF Member Associations that represent 54 African countries, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the passing of His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who was an outstanding and visionary leader. His Highness the Father Emir was an exceptional and compassionate leader who contributed enormously to the development and growth of Qatar during his 18 years as the Emir of Qatar. His Highness motivated and inspired the people of Qatar and millions of people in Africa and worldwide. African Football has benefited immensely from its historic ties and partnership with Qatar. I was amazed by His extensive knowledge of the history and socio-economic environment in Africa, on the occasions that I was honoured to interact with him. CAF will continue to work together with the Emir, Government and People of Qatar to advance the mutual commitment and historic partnership that was established under the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and strengthened and expanded under the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. May Allah comfort the Emir and the People of Qatar during this sad and painful period. The Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani will forever live in our hearts and minds."

Further Inquiries: communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communications Department

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