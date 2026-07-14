Liberia: Court to Hear Nora Finda Bondo's Second Appearance Bond As Arept Seeks Re-Arrest

MONROVIA — Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. on a motion filed by the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, or AREPT, seeking to revoke the second Criminal Appearance Bond granted to former Chief of Protocol Nora Finda Bondo.

Judge Ousman F. Feika will preside over the hearing, which centers on AREPT's motion to rescind the bond and its formal exception to the property valuation bond, in what has become one of Liberia's most closely watched anti-corruption prosecutions.

The latest legal battle follows an earlier ruling by Judge Feika, who on July 3 declared Bondo's first Criminal Appearance Bond legally insufficient after hearings held June 23, 26, and 29. That first bond, backed by properties reportedly valued at approximately US$435,560, was listed Cllr. Abraham W. Simpson, Rev. Fayiah Fallambu, and Mrs. Tina Fallambu as sureties. AREPT successfully argued the bond violated Liberian law because one of the sureties, Cllr. Simpson was simultaneously serving as Bondo's defense lawyer, while questions were also raised over the ownership, valuation, and legal sufficiency of the pledged properties. Judge Feika rejected the surety bond, disqualified the sureties, set aside the property valuation bond and ordered Bondo to file a new, legally compliant bond within 72 hours.

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Following the court's directive, Bondo's legal team submitted a second Criminal Appearance Bond, which was approved. AREPT has now returned to court seeking to have that replacement bond rescinded as well, arguing it still fails to comply with the legal requirements governing criminal appearance bonds in Liberia. According to the prosecution, the new bond contains serious legal and factual deficiencies, including inadequate sureties and insufficient supporting documents. The Taskforce is asking the court to revoke the bond, order Bondo's immediate re-arrest and require her to file a legally sufficient bond before remaining at liberty pending trial.

Bondo is one of the principal defendants in the high-profile "Gracious Ride" case, in which prosecutors accuse her and several others of money laundering, theft of property, misuse of public money, criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal facilitation. The indictment also names executives and managers of Anita Group of Companies and affiliated entities, and alleges that the case involves the diversion and misuse of public resources. The case forms part of the Boakai administration's broader anti-corruption and asset recovery campaign spearheaded by AREPT.

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Tuesday's hearing is expected to determine whether Bondo's second Criminal Appearance Bond will remain in force or suffer the same fate as her first. A ruling in favor of AREPT could lead to her immediate re-arrest and require the filing of another legally compliant bond, while a decision upholding the current bond would allow her to remain free as the criminal proceedings continue.

The outcome is expected to shape the next phase of the "Gracious Ride" prosecution and could further define how Liberian courts enforce the country's bond laws in high-profile corruption cases.